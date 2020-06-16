Dr. Marc Siegel: Coronavirus spike not '2nd wave'

Some state health officials are warning of a second wave of the coronavirus, but the reported increase in cases in some parts of the country are part of the "first wave," contends Dr. Marc Siegel, professor of medicine at New York University.

"I'm calling it a migratory virus right now," he said on Fox News, "because different regions are affected."

The Northeast, which has been the hardest hit, is now seeing a decrease in cases while there is an increase in the South, the Southwest and the West, he pointed out

Health officials in South Carolina, Utah, Arkansas and Texas say they've seen a rise in cases and hospitalizations.

But Siegel, a Fox News contributor, said one reason for the increase in cases is simply an increase is testing.

Regarding hospitalizations, Conservative Review columnist Daniel Horowitz points out the number of new patients being admitted for serious coronavirus infections is extremely low.

"What they are actually counting are the extra people coming in for all of the delayed health care caused by the lockdown," he wrote.

"But thanks to universal testing in hospitals, they are discovering more asymptomatic cases than ever before, which had nothing to do with the original purpose of the hospital stay. Thus, they are blaming the fallout of the lockdown on the easing of the lockdown!"