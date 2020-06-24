Drop it! Appeals court orders judge to dismiss case against Flynn

An appeals court on Wednesday order a lower-court judge to drop the case against Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn.

Department of Justice spokeswoman Kerri Kupec reacted on Twitter: "WIN in General Flynn’s case. DC Circuit has ruled 2-1, instructing Judge Sullivan to grant DOJ’s motion to dismiss the case."

Flynn, President Trump's first national security adviser, withdrew his plea of guilt to the charge of lying to FBI agents in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia collusion investigation, claiming he was the victim of a "perjury trap."

Evidence recently unsealed in the case confirmed his claim, showing FBI agent -- after the bureau was prepared to close the investigation for lack of evidence -- discussing how to get him to lie.

The Justice Department moved to drop the charges, but Judge Emmet Sullivan refused to sign off on the motion. Instead, he appointed a retired judge to argue against the DOJ.

Before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, Flynn's defense team argued Sullivan "exceeded its authority under the Constitution" in the appointment of the special prosecutor, and he engaged in a flagrant personal and partisan assault on General Flynn, Attorney General Barr, and the President of the United States."

The appeals court's concluded: "ORDERED that Flynn’s petition for a writ of mandamus be granted in part; the district court is directed to grant the government’s Rule 48(a) motion to dismiss; and the district court’s order appointing an amicus is hereby vacated as moot, in accordance with the opinion of the court filed herein this date."

It's a win for Flynn in more than one way. Not only will the case be dropped, the decision opens the door for him to sue to government for the millions of dollars he's spent in legal fees in recent years.

Fox News reported Flynn's defense counsel had asked for an order to compel Sullivan to approve the DOJ's motion to dismiss.

The ruling also affirms a long-standing precedent that the executive branch holds the authority to decide which cases to pursue. Courts generally cannot second-guess and take control when the executive decides to drop a case.

Flynn defense counsel Sidney Powell had charged that the special intervenor appointed by Sullivan, retired New York federal judge John Gleeson, engaged in "sheer duplicity" in the case.

Gleeson's filing in the case, she said, is a "wrap-up smear."

"It is an affront to the Rule of Law and a raging insult to the citizens of this country who see the abject corruption in this assassination by political prosecution of General Flynn," Powell said before the appeals court.

"This court exuviated any appearance of neutrality when it unlawfully appointed amicus as its own adversary to make these scurrilous arguments."

Flynn's defense argued that Sullivan accepted a guilty plea from Flynn under the threat of his son being prosecuted and that prosectuors withheld exculpatory evidence.