SECTIONS
Diversions Health U.S.THEY WALK AMONG US
Print

'He's eating himself': Man dies in custody after he was biting his own arm

'Tearing into his skin, and spitting chunks of flesh on the ground'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 10, 2020 at 9:17pm
Print

(SHARED.COM) -- In a disturbing story, a man from Redding, California, who was caught on video biting pieces of his arms and spitting flesh onto the ground, has died in police custody on Tuesday. Police were alerted of a "possible domestic disturbance" call after a 911 call informed them of a woman screaming at a nearby motel.

The call began at 1:09 a.m. to which police responded soon after, reports Sacramento Bee. In a Facebook post narrating the incident, Redding PD said that officers arrived at Americana Modern Motel at 1241 Market Street and located a "heavyset white male adult, in excess of 400 lbs." standing on the outside of the balcony of the second floor.

The man was reportedly bleeding from his arm and had taken both his pants and underwear off. After the police communicated with the subject, he decided to come down the stairs to meet them at the parking lot. "The subject feigned a charge at the officers, retreated, and began biting his own arm, tearing into his skin, and spitting chunks of flesh on the ground," the statement said.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×