Ex-N.Y. Times reporter rips New Yorker for 'panic porn' over fake coronavirus hospitalizations

'The media is so in love with the disaster narrative'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 21, 2020 at 7:44pm
(FOX NEWS) -- Former New York Times journalist Alex Berenson called out The New Yorker for reporting coronavirus hospitalization figures that the magazine later admitted were inaccurate.

In a piece published last Friday titled "As New York Reaches a Coronavirus Landmark, Parts of Red America Are Facing a Potential Disaster," New Yorker writer John Cassidy initially wrote that in Florida, "12,673 people were hospitalized, compared to the 8,553 a month ago, according to the COVID Tracking Project."

On Saturday, Berenson called out the error in what he described as "panic porn."

