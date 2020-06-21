Ex-N.Y. Times reporter rips New Yorker for 'panic porn' over fake coronavirus hospitalizations

(FOX NEWS) -- Former New York Times journalist Alex Berenson called out The New Yorker for reporting coronavirus hospitalization figures that the magazine later admitted were inaccurate.

In a piece published last Friday titled "As New York Reaches a Coronavirus Landmark, Parts of Red America Are Facing a Potential Disaster," New Yorker writer John Cassidy initially wrote that in Florida, "12,673 people were hospitalized, compared to the 8,553 a month ago, according to the COVID Tracking Project."

On Saturday, Berenson called out the error in what he described as "panic porn."

Read the full story ›