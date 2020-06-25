A popular talk show host has issued a challenge to a key Black Lives Matter movement leader who had threatened to "burn down this system."

"What exactly are you gonna burn down, tough guy? I'm sick and d--n tired of it," radio host and author Mark Levin said on the "Hannity" show Wednesday.

It was Greater New York Black Lives Matter President Hawk Newsome who had told Martha MacCallum on "The Story" earlier, "I said if this country doesn't give us what we want, then we will burn down this system and replace it. All right? And I could be speaking ... figuratively. I could be speaking literally. It's a matter of interpretation."

Levin said "You're gonna burn what down, pal? I'm sick and tired of these d--n threats from people I don't even know."

He said the solution isn't that complicated: The U.S. is a great country and those who don't like it can leave.

"It's time to get behind the cops. It’s time for these pathetic Democrat mayors and governors to call in the National Guard," Levin said. "It’s time to take our streets back, and I’m talking for tens of millions of people, a rainbow coalition of Americans -- black, brown, white, yellow, red, whatever."

He went on: "This is a civil society. It's a great country. You don't like it? Pick up your a-- and leave. We have people trying to get into this country by the millions, from every continent on the face of the earth. Every color, every background. Why? Because we're systemically racist? We're not systemically racist and the police force isn't systemically racist."

He said the "Bernie Sanders radicals" and "Marxists" "go out and get hats, and they get shirts, and they burn things down and break things in Democrat cities because these pathetic left-wing Democrat mayors won’t stand up to them."

Newsome earlier had stated there is a need for violence, and MacCallum asked him "You ... have said that violence is sometimes necessary in these situations. What exactly is it that you hope to achieve through violence?"

He said, "Wow, it's interesting that you would pose that question like that because this country is built upon violence. What was the American Revolution, what's our diplomacy across the globe?

"We go in and we blow up countries and we replace their leaders with leaders who we like. So for any American to accuse us of being violent is extremely hypocritical."

Later he said he would neither "condone nor … condemn" rioters.

He also he claimed the Black Lives Matter agenda is about "saving lives."

"Nobody's talking about ambushing police officers. We're talking about protecting lives," he said.

He also claimed Jesus is "the most famous black radical revolutionary in history."

That came after MacCallum asked him about a statement from Martin Luther King Jr., who said,"Let us be dissatisfied until that day when nobody will shout, 'White power!', when nobody will shout, 'Black power!', but everybody will talk about God's power and human power.'"

"Jesus Christ is the most famous black radical revolutionary in history. And he was treated just like Dr. King. He was arrested on occasion and he was also crucified or assassinated. This is what happens to black activists. We are killed by the government," Newsome said.

He told MacCallum he wants "black sovereignty," "by any means necessary."