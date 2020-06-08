Failed Dem presidential hopeful found guilty

A state ethics investigation has found failed Democratic presidential hopeful and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper guilty on two charges of ethics violations.

The decision stemmed from his acceptance of flights on private jets while he was governor, an action that violated state law.

The Colorado Sun reported Hickenlooper was found to have broken the law when he took a flight on a corporate jet owned by a political activist and accepted a ride in a Maserati limousine while at a conference in Italy.

The Colorado Independent Ethics Commission, however, said four other situations cited to support additional charges did not rise to the level of being a violation.

The case was the highest profile ethics trial since voters approved the ban in 2006, and it didn't go smoothly.

Hickenlooper, for instance, had refused to testify before the state panel and only appeared after being held in contempt.

A hearing on sanctions against the former governor was scheduled June 12.

"If we allow this kind of special privately financed treatment for elected officials, it just accentuates the cynicism in the public that led to Amendment 41," explained Bill Leone, a former U.S. attorney and a member of the commission.

Right now Hickenlooper is campaigning to be the Democratic nominee in the U.S. Senate race for the seat held now by Sen. Cory Gardner, a Republican. The primary for the Democratic nomination is June 30.

The complaint process had been launched by the Public Trust Institute.

After first having snubbed the state commission by refusing to appear when told to do so, he portrayed his acceptance of the gifts as being part of his work to bring economic development to Colorado.

The report explained Hickinlooper rode on a private plane owned by Colorado homebuilder MDC Holdings to the commissioning of the Navy's USS Colorado submarine in 2018.

The commission decided, 4-1, that violated the limits for gifts set by voters.

The other violation was by unanimous vote, and concerned Hickenlooper’s travel to the exclusive Bilderberg meetings in Turin, Italy, earlier.

"At the conference, Hickenlooper was photographed on the trip riding in a Maserati limousine to the airport," the report said.

The ex-governor said he didn't notice.

While other charges were rejected, the report explained, "The commission felt uneasy about consenting to the travel.

"What I see is an uncomfortable creep to find more and more friendship and more and more special occasions," said Yeulin Willett, a commission member.

KDVR reported Colorado law, at the time of the infractions, banned gifts worth more than $59 to elected officials.