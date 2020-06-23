Feds find $1B in anonymous foreign funding at colleges

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- An Education Department investigation unearthed $1 billion in anonymous foreign funding on campuses nationwide and discovered a school with direct contracts with the Chinese Communist Party, leading to reforms instituted Monday.

The broad, yearlong inquiry into foreign funding on campus was launched in 2019, and since July of last year, U.S. colleges and universities have reported $6.5 billion in previously undisclosed foreign gifts and contracts, according to a press release which added that institutions have “anonymized” the identities of the donors of at least $1.14 billion in foreign funds flowing in from China, Russia, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

The Education Department, which has not yet completed the nationwide investigation, unveiled an online portal on Monday “that will make it easier for schools to report foreign gifts and contracts” above $250,000 as required by Section 117 of the Higher Education Act.

