How should we fight racism? Not with Marxism

Amid today's protests over African American George Floyd – likely murdered because of a personal vendetta by a white Minneapolis policeman – the Pentagon announced days ago that it is now "open" to considering renaming 10 military bases named for Confederate generals and leaders. One is Fort Lee Army Base in Virginia, named for Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

"They could call a base Fort Floyd and it wouldn't change my life or perception of history … or, sadly, anyone else's," says Ohio radio talk-star Gary Jeff Walker.

Letting radicals re-write history, as in George Orwell's dystopian novel "1984," gives them the power to make everything they disapprove of vanish. "Those who control the present control the past," wrote Orwell, "[and] those who control the past control the future."

History is written by the winners, but Italian Marxist Antonio Gramsci advocated control of schools, universities and media to brainwash the young to turn society Marxist. Poet Allen Ginsberg wrote, "He who controls the symbols controls the race."

Today radicals destroy Confederate names and statues. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants more than a dozen statues in the Capitol destroyed. Pelosi's statues should be destroyed, not only because they depict Confederates and racists – but because all are of Democrats, the party of the slave owners and Ku Klux Klan.

TRENDING: Black leader unleashes on media at White House: 'Quit lying' about Trump

Democrats remain virulent racists today. Nancy "I'm-racially-pandering-and-I-can't-get-up" Pelosi's recent stunt led Democrats in kneeling while all wore African "kente cloth" stoles. Ghana-raised textile experts noticed it was not genuine kente but was either Rasta cloth from Jamaica or, more likely, a bad imitation of kente made in Communist China, where today's radical hijackers of the Democratic Party get their neo-Marxist ideology.

This was shameful self-serving expropriation of another people's culture that led to demands Democrats "stop treating [African Americans] like children."

Perhaps radical Democrats want to remove old names from military bases to replace them with politically correct leftist names. President Donald Trump rejects removing longstanding names from these bases.

I am much less afraid of slave owners who died 100 years ago than I am of leftists trying to enslave us today. Wrote P.J. O'Rourke: "Liberalism is just Marxism sold by the drink." Voting for Trump is fire insurance, because if spineless Democrats defeat him, radicals will burn down our country.

We could rename military bases and schools after American heroes of the wars against communism and socialism – of World War II against national socialism (Nazism), against communism in Korea, Vietnam and the long Cold War.

Let's honor the heroes of our current war against Communist China, which has attacked us with a new "Opium War" of chemical-warfare fentanyl that has killed 65,000-plus Americans per year, and with biological-warfare coronavirus that has killed more than 100,000 Americans.

Let's use these heroic base and school names to teach our children of the monstrous evil of all communism and socialism.

Marxist-Leninists founded white Antifa (a "terrorist organization," says Trump) and Black Lives Matter, which have spearheaded violent protest, arson, looting and the takeover of leftist-governed Seattle to create a race war to destroy the free-enterprise United States. Both manipulate African Americans as unwitting, expendable pawns to enslave the world.

These radicals pretend to oppose racism, but they worship Karl Marx, a vile racist and anti-Semite. As historian Paul Johnson recounts in his 1989 book "Intellectuals," Marx's son-in-law "came from Cuba and had some Negro blood," so Marx called him "negrillo," or "the gorilla."

Marx's close comrade and co-author of "The Communist Manifesto," Friedrich Engels, wrote of the son-in-law: "Being in his quality as a N---er – a degree nearer to the rest of the animal kingdom than the rest of us …"

In a letter to Engels, Marx wrote that French ethnologist Pierre Tremaux had "proved that the common Negro type is the degenerate form of a much higher one."

Marx, who repudiated his Jewish heritage, described rival Ferdinand Lassalle as a "Jewish N---er." In one essay Marx wrote: "What is the worldly religion of the Jew? Huckstering. What is his worldly God? Money."

"Is it a misfortune," asked Marx, "that magnificent California was seized from … lazy Mexicans?" No wonder Adolf Hitler was inspired in his genocidal racism and anti-Semitic socialism, in part by reading the toxic racism of Karl Marx.

Marx, writes Johnson, craved power, loved personal and mob violence, and "had a habit of saying: 'I will annihilate you.'"

"Everything that exists," said Marx, "deserves to perish." Antifa and Black Lives Matter are this clearly racist psychopath's children. Communism, notes economist Walter E. Williams, has murdered more than 100,000,000 people.

Lowell Ponte is a former Reader's Digest Roving Editor. His articles have appeared in the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and other major publications. His latest paper co-authored with Craig R. Smith, "The Secret War," shows how to rethink several areas of investment to protect and grow your savings against little-known economic threats. For a free, postpaid copy, call toll-free 800-630-1492.