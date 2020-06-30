The first Antichrists

With prophecy unfolding before us as never before, there is great interest in the topic of the Antichrist. This has prompted me to finally publish my book "Dynasty of Darkness: Satan's long serpentine trail through human history in the role of successive antichrists, and the imminent rise of his last days kingdom."

As the subtitle suggests, I believe the figure we call the Antichrist is whatever human host the demon Satan happens to be inhabiting at any given time and that there has been a very long succession of them from the beginning of time. This week I published the third chapter of "Dynasty of Darkness," titled “Unmasking the Antichrists of Earliest Antiquity” in video and PDF form. I will gladly send a free copy by email upon request to [email protected]

To better understand and recognize the final Antichrist, it is helpful to review his resume, as it were, especially since he is almost certainly active in the world today but still hidden per 2 Thessalonians 2:7 ("For the mystery of lawlessness is already at work, but the one who now restrains it will continue until he is taken out of the way.") So let's look to the Bible for the clues.

'[Satan] was a murderer from the beginning' (John 8:44)

My hypothesis is that Satan can operate only in the physical world by spiritual possession of a living person or animal. If so, the only way Satan is capable of murder is by the hand of a human host. The first murder in the Bible was of Abel by his brother Cain, who introduced that grievous sin to human society. The first Antichrist, therefore, appears to be Cain. For His own reasons, the Lord put a mark on Cain so that no one finding him would slay him in vengeance, warning "whoever kills Cain, vengeance will be taken on him seven-fold" (Genesis 4:8-15). This "Mark of Cain" is reminiscent of the last days "Mark of the Beast" in that both marks, while having different purposes, are inseparably associated with a man of evil by which the whole world can recognize him.

Several generations later, Cain's direct descendant Lamech, the first person specifically identified as a polygamist in the Bible, fits the Antichrist profile even more closely.

"Lamech said to his wives, Adah and Zillah, 'Listen to my voice, you wives of Lamech. ... For I have killed a man for wounding me, And a boy for striking me. If Cain is avenged seven-fold, then Lamech seventy-sevenfold'" (Genesis 4:23-24).

Not only is polygamist Lamech the second identified murderer of the Bible, and the first identified megalomaniac, his boast reflects a satanic principle of vengeance that directly contradicts the Messiah's commandment in Matthew 18:21-22. In that passage, Peter asked the Lord whether it was his duty to forgive his brother seven times. Jesus replied we must forgive "seventy times seven."

It appears that Lamech was the Antichrist of his time. Based on the average multi-century lifespan of the pre-flood world, Lamech’s term as Antichrist may have extended through his entire lifespan, perhaps until the flood itself.

In any case, insufficient details are provided to specifically identify other Antichrist figures before the great flood. However, from what we read in Genesis 6, we know that through his agents, both human and angelic (and perhaps hybrids of the two -- Genesis 6:4), Satan managed to corrupt the pre-flood world so completely that God was forced to cleanse the earth of all human beings except righteous Noah and his family (Genesis 6-9).

The first Antichrist figure in the post-flood world was Nimrod, who became "a mighty one on the earth." Nimrod was the grandson of Ham and great-grandson of Noah.

Ham appears to have served as a carrier of the wicked pre-flood culture into the new world, corrupting at least two of his sons (Canaan and Sidon). In Genesis 9:22-25, Ham's son Canaan was banished from Noah's presence for what the ancient Hebrew sages concluded was most likely an act of homosexual molestation of his grandfather Noah (Rabbi Elie Munk, "Call of the Torah," p. 220).

As I addressed in Chapter two of "Dynasty of Darkness," sexual perversion is one of the six Antichrist attributes commonly seen in likely Antichrist figures through history, meaning that Canaan (almost certainly), and possibly Ham as well, could have been Antichrists.

Ham's grandson through Cush was Nimrod, described in Genesis 10:8-11: "He was a mighty hunter before the LORD; therefore it is said, 'Like Nimrod a mighty hunter before the LORD.' The beginning of his kingdom was Babel and Erech and Accad and Calneh, in the land of Shinar. From that land he went forth into Assyria, and built Nineveh and Rehoboth-Ir and Calah” (Genesis 10:8-11).

Nimrod's campaign to build the Tower of Babel was an implementation of the Satanic goal described in Isaiah 14:13: "For you have said in your heart: 'I will ascend into heaven, I will exalt my throne above the stars of God.'" Under Nimrod’s rule, the people said, "Come, let us build for ourselves a city, and a tower whose top will reach into heaven, and let us make for ourselves a name, otherwise we will be scattered abroad over the face of the whole earth" (Genesis 11:4).

Nimrod was a totalitarian megalomaniac (another of the six Antichrist attributes) who exploited all of the people and resources under his control to build a monument to himself. This is the model of Antichrist government we will see repeated throughout the following centuries. Time after time, from the Pharaohs of Egypt to the emperors of Rome, to the fuhrer of the Third Reich, we will see armies of slaves building gigantic structures intended to reflect the god-like power and importance of the supreme ruler. Nimrod was the first in the post-flood world.

Importantly, centuries later, the two nations founded by Nimrod (Babylon and Assyria), were, respectively, the conquerors and enslavers of the two Houses/Kingdoms of the Hebrew people. The House of Israel was conquered by the Assyrians in 722 B.C. and the House of Judah was conquered by the Babylonians in 586 B.C.

This brief summary of the earliest Antichrists offers numerous clues as to the last-days Antichrist, who is soon to be revealed. For more on this theme, please feel free to email me.