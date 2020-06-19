Flash: Normal people like law and order, meaning Trump wins

As the Marxist riots continue around the nation, the latest insanity is a call to defund the police. How will this impact our society?

A whopping 77% of truck drivers polled indicate they won't make deliveries to cities with defunded police departments. "Truck drivers have spent the last year on the front line of a global pandemic and protests," reported CDL Life. "Now many are fearful of what might happen if police departments disband or are defunded."

I don't blame them. Witness the horrific video of rioters swarming a trucker, like killer ants swarming hapless prey. Would you want to work under these conditions? These men and women are driving trucks to support their families, not engage in warfare.

The mayor of Olympia, Washington, expressed support for the Black Lives Matter cause – until her own home was vandalized, thus proving even groveling politicians can't grovel enough. Ironically, it was one lone conservative who prevented her home from being torched. Suddenly she began bleating about "domestic terrorism" and said the vandalism was "unfair." Ya think?

(Apparently, ditto with the Portland, Oregon, mayor.)

Police officers are quitting all over the country. Again, I don't blame them, though the implication is horrifying. "The thin veneer of civilization that we all take for granted every day is rapidly disintegrating," observes writer Michael Snyder, "and all that stands between us and complete anarchy is a very narrow blue line."

As the CHAZ/CHOP anarchy in Seattle demonstrates, once the left gets in power, they embrace everything they claim they're against, including guns (notably AR-15s), border control and racism. They intimidate and extort. We saw a street preacher being held in a chokehold by Antifa (but what if he can't breathe?). And walls! Walls are good!

The withdrawal of police power is resulting in the so-called Ferguson effect, the "massive increase in violent crime throughout urban America." In some cities (notably Atlanta), police are not responding to calls in multiple precincts. What do you think will happen to crime as a result? Will everyone behave, or will opportunists wreak mayhem?

One new study found a focus on "viral" incidents of alleged police brutality leads to massive spikes in homicides and felonies. According to the authors, "We estimate that these investigations caused almost 900 excess homicides and almost 34,000 excess felonies."

"Police won't operate under these conditions," tweeted Ben Shapiro. "Swaths of police officers are considering early retirement. We're about to see a massive crime wave across America's major cities, and it's entirely the product of Leftist slander about cops. Atlanta is just the beginning."

When the police aren't allowed to enforce the law, people are forced to do so. As radio host and attorney Sean Harshey notes, "Unlike the temporary periods of civil unrest over the past several decades, the current withdrawal of police authority to re-impose order is a turning point in American history. We are experiencing the breakdown of civilization."

As a result of all this mayhem, people are responding in exactly the opposite way the anarchists hoped. Even liberals are admitting things have gone too far.

In fact, the more the leftist anarchists hammer at our rights, the more conservatives they create. Gun sales have skyrocketed. Silenced people are joining the #WalkAway movement in droves.

Thus the biggest "unexpected consequence" of these riots is how many people are turning to Trump.

"Leftists claim they want revolution," observes Wayne Dupree on Political Insider, "but they underestimate the conservative majority."

Yes, majority. Because everyone is conservative when it comes to their own rights – especially when someone tries to take those rights away.

How many people in Seattle have watched their beautiful city change beneath their feet because of the left-wing radicalization? How many of these people will quietly vote for Trump?

Even HBO host Bill Maher admits defunding the police is a terrible idea because "it will make people vote Trump."

"Understand that the leftist establishment would like nothing better than for Trump to go kinetic," notes columnist Kurt Schlichter. "That's why it is baiting him. … Trump's too smart for that, and frankly the establishment is too dumb and undisciplined to carry it out. … Do you think this is all helping the Dems? If you do, stop watching MSNBCNN. Except among Hollywood jerks, urban hipsters and whiny woke wine women from Westchester, the attack on order means 'Advantage: Trump.' … Trump is winning this information battle. Conservative Americans – and moderate Americans who want law and order – can't wait to vote against defunding the police, rioting and appeasement. The Silent Majority is being roused again."

In short, the biggest "unintended consequence" of the left's war on American citizens may be a landslide Trump win in November. Over a million people requested tickets to this weekend's MAGA rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, prompting the president to tweet, "The silent majority is stronger than ever!" (Though stand by – ads are being run for actors to disrupt the rally.)

Gee, WHY do you suppose so many people are rallying around Trump? Could it be people of all races and classes are disgusted with the rioting and looting, murder and arson? Hmmm?

Despite three generations of Marxist indoctrination in schools, despite 93 percent negative coverage of our president by Marxist media, the silent majority in this nation wants a country of law and order, of freedom and capitalism.

We simply want to run our businesses without having them looted and burned. We simply want to raise our children to be productive citizens without having them radicalized into thugs and criminals. We simply want to live our lives as peaceful, law-abiding citizens.

Only the left thinks that is evil and wrong.

I'll repeat that again: Only the left thinks that is evil and wrong.

