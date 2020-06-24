Florida governor has 'grim reaper' threat for businesses defying corona restrictions

(FOX NEWS) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a stark warning on Tuesday to businesses that defy the state’s coronavirus-related guidelines as confirmed cases have risen throughout recent weeks.

During a news conference in Orlando, DeSantis threatened to revoke business licenses from bars and restaurants that operate in violation of social distancing guidelines. Restaurants and pubs have been able to operate at 50 percent indoor capacity with appropriate social distancing, but DeSantis said some establishments have been hosting “big parties.”

“If you go in and it’s just mayhem, like ‘Dance Party USA’ and it’s packed to the rafters, that’s just cut-and-dry and that’s not just an innocent mistake,” DeSantis said.

Read the full story ›