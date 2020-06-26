Former law enforcement officers appear to plot to kill police critic and activist Shaun King

(LOS ANGELES TIMES) Prominent racial justice activist, police critic and writer Shaun King published a blog post Thursday detailing what he says appears to be the first steps of a plan to kill him devised by several former members of local law enforcement.
King, 40, posted on Medium that he became aware Tuesday of a chat between onetime police officers from Long Beach and other agencies on a private Facebook group that “were openly plotting and planning my assassination.”
Advertisement - story continues below
Although King said receiving death threats was common and daily, most were meant to intimidate rather than “appear to be imminent threats of physical harm.”