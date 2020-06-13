SECTIONS
Former 'SNL' star Jay Pharoah releases footage of cop kneeling on his neck

'It wasn't as long as George Floyd, but I know how that feels'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 13, 2020 at 4:23pm
(FOX NEWS) Former "Saturday Night Live" star Jay Pharoah is revealing details of a police encounter that left him in a similar situation to George Floyd.

In a 4-minute video posted to his Instagram, Pharoah, 32, says he was out exercising in Los Angeles months ago when he was approached by a police officer who ordered him to get on the ground.

"As I'm walking across the street, Corbin and Ventura, I see an officer to the left of me. I'm not thinking anything of it, because I'm a law-abiding citizen," Pharoah narrates over the footage.

