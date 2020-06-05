SECTIONS
Health
Print

George Floyd had coronavirus, autopsy says

CDC: Positive RNA test doesn't necessarily mean person is infectious

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 5, 2020 at 2:31pm
Print

(NBC NEWS) George Floyd, whose in-custody death in Minneapolis last week triggered an avalanche of protests over the mistreatment of black people by police, tested positive for the coronavirus weeks before his death, an autopsy report released Wednesday shows.

The 20-page document released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office says a test of Floyd on April 3 was positive for the virus' genetic code, or RNA.

Because that RNA can remain in someone's body for weeks after the disease is gone, the autopsy says, a second positive test after his death likely meant that Floyd, 46, was asymptomatic from an earlier infection when he died May 25.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×