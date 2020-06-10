'It goes to the very top': U.S. senator hounds big names in Obamagate

Many law-enforcement officials and prosecutors have been known to let a meth dealer go free in order to chase down the supplier, the top dog in the criminal operation.

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., appears to be taking a similar approach in the investigations into how the nation's intelligence agencies under Barack Obama sought to undermine Donald Trump during his campaign and early presidency.

The investigations center on the debunked Trump-Russia collusion claims propped up by the bogus Steele dossier, which is now the focus of a criminal probe by U.S. Attorney John Durham.

Fox News reported reported Graham said: "We’re not going to let the system blame some low-level intel analyst or case agent for defrauding the court. I believe it goes to the very top, and I’m going to get to the bottom of it and that means Sally Yates and Rosenstein, and McCabe and Comey are all going to come before the committee and they’re going to be asked, 'What did you know and when did you know it?'"

He plans to have fired FBI Director James Comey and former bureau Deputy Director Andrew McCabe testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Graham expressed doubt that they were unaware that the Steele dossier was faulty before it was used for a warrant to spy on the Trump campaign.

"Here’s what I would say to Mr. McCabe," the senator said. "In the warrant application by the FBI and Department of Justice to the FISA court, you said that the Russian sub-source was truthful and cooperative. Inspector General Horowitz found a memo about the interview with the Russian sub-source saying the Russian sub-source disavowed all the information in the dossier, that it wasn’t reliable, that it was bar talk, it was hearsay, it shouldn’t be used to get a warrant."

He said the top of the chain needs to be held accountable.

And he warned that anyone who knew of the dossier's failures yet used it as evidence could end up in jail.

Graham already has announced a procedure for the committee to authorize subpoenas for documents, information and testimony from Trump-Russia probe figures Peter Strzok, Bruce and Nellie Ohr, James Comey, James Baker, Lisa Page, John Podesta, Rod Rosenstein, Bill Priestap, Susan Rice, Christopher Wray, Sally Yates and others.

They are believed to have first-hand information about the FBI's 2016 probe of the Trump campaign as well as special counsel Robert Mueller's two-year investigation that concluded there wasn't sufficient evidence of collusion.

The DOJ inspector general found Obama officials made 17 significant errors or omissions in their applications for surveillance warrants to the FISA court. The report also criticized the FBI for its reliance on former British spy Christopher Steele's dossier.

The dossier was supervised by Fusion GPS, an opposition research firm hired by Hillary Clinton's campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

Footnotes declassified by Barr and then-acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell show the FBI was aware that the dossier might have been compromised by Russian disinformation.