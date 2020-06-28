SECTIONS
'Golden Girls' episode with alleged blackface joke gets yanked

'This is mud on our faces. We're not really black'

Published June 28, 2020
(FOX NEWS) -- "Golden Girls" fans aren't happy with Hulu after the streamer pulled an episode of the show for referencing blackface.

Hulu's removal of the season three episode "Mixed Blessings" followed in the footsteps of other shows pulling similar content in light of the Black Lives Matter movement taking center stage in America and around the world.

In the episode, Bea Arthur's Dorothy was introduced to her son's fiancée, a notably older black woman, as The Hollywood Reporter noted. Rue McClanahan's Blanche and Betty White's Rose donned mud masks when they met the fiancée, played by Rosalind Cash, for the first time.

