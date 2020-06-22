SECTIONS
Money U.S.INTERNET NEWS
Print

Google U.S. ad revenue will drop for 1st time this year, eMarketer says

Significant hit as coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage businesses

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 22, 2020 at 1:38pm
Print

(CNBC) -- Google will see a 5.3% drop in US advertising revenue in 2020, eMarketer predicted in a new report, marking the first decline in ad revenue growth since the research firm began modeling the business in 2008.

EMarketer forecasts that Google will earn $39.58 billion in U.S. advertising revenue this year, compared with $41.80 billion in 2019. The firm expects revenue to rebound by more than 20% in 2021 and to see 11.8% growth in 2022. Despite the decline, Google’s ad revenues will still exceed the $36.48 billion earned in 2018, however.

The report shows that even Google’s robust ad business will take a significant hit as the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage businesses. While U.S. ad revenue on YouTube will continue to grow, according to eMarketer, it won’t make up for the 7.2% drop in U.S. net search ad revenue expected this year.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×