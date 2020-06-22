Google U.S. ad revenue will drop for 1st time this year, eMarketer says

(CNBC) -- Google will see a 5.3% drop in US advertising revenue in 2020, eMarketer predicted in a new report, marking the first decline in ad revenue growth since the research firm began modeling the business in 2008.

EMarketer forecasts that Google will earn $39.58 billion in U.S. advertising revenue this year, compared with $41.80 billion in 2019. The firm expects revenue to rebound by more than 20% in 2021 and to see 11.8% growth in 2022. Despite the decline, Google’s ad revenues will still exceed the $36.48 billion earned in 2018, however.

The report shows that even Google’s robust ad business will take a significant hit as the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage businesses. While U.S. ad revenue on YouTube will continue to grow, according to eMarketer, it won’t make up for the 7.2% drop in U.S. net search ad revenue expected this year.

