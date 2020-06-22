Hot heads: Many adults end friendships, relationships over 'AC etiquette'

(STUDY FINDS) -- NEW YORK — You may not have heard the term “thermostat etiquette” before, but it seems there are unwritten rules for sharing your air conditioner with others. When it comes to the perfect settings, we can be a ruthless bunch. A new survey shows that one in four adults have ended a friendship with a roommate over arguments stemming from thermostat quarrels.

In fact, half of the respondents won’t even date someone if they did not have the same AC etiquette as them. The survey of 2,000 Americans, conducted on behalf of Trane Residential, finds the ideal thermostat temperature is a chilly 69 degrees Fahrenheit.

Many people try to save some money by keeping their air conditioner off for as long as possible. Over half of respondents admit they feel “defeated” when they finally turn on their system. For the average person, this doesn’t happen until after they’ve sweat through five hot and sleepless nights. Shockingly, one in seven people wait until August to turn on their AC for the season. As for just about everyone else, the average person does this in June.

