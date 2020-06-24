SECTIONS
Huckabee: 'Crazy people on left now becoming like Islamic terrorists'

Says those coming after Jesus statues 'trying to erase history'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 24, 2020 at 2:34pm
(SALON) -- Ordained minister and former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee (R) complained on Tuesday that Black Lives Matter activists are trying to erase "history" by calling for the removal of statues depicting a "white" Jesus Christ.

During a discussion on Fox Business, host Stuart Varney was taken aback by a tweet from activist Shaun King, who argued: "The statues of the white European they claim is Jesus should also come down."

"I can barely believe this," Varney said. "Look, I'm not happy when I hear this nonsense."

