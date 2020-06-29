By Jake Dima

Daily Caller News Foundation

An Iranian prosecutor on Monday demanded the arrest of three dozen United States politicians and military leaders, including President Donald Trump, after a U.S. drone strike killed a top military general in January.

Tehran Prosecutor Ali Qasi Mehr issued arrest warrants for the 36 Americans on “murder and terrorism charges” after Trump ordered a pinpointed attack on Jan. 3 that killed General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad, according to an Iranian news outlet. Soleimani was planning “imminent and sinister attacks” on U.S. troops at the time of his assassination, according to a statement from Trump in the beginning of the year, CNN reported.

Mehr has funneled his demands through Interpol, a worldwide organization that compels police cooperation across different nations. Trump remains his highest priority target, and he’s reportedly planning on pursuing charges against the president even after his term expires, the Iranian outlet reported.

Trump a day after the attack said Iran planned to target “certain USA assets” amid death of their “terrorist leader.”

Iran is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets as revenge for our ridding the world of their terrorist leader who had just killed an American, & badly wounded many others, not to mention all of the people he had killed over his lifetime, including recently…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020

