As should be abundantly obvious by now, the civil unrest plaguing our nation over the last few weeks has nothing whatever to do with black lives, or social justice, or police violence, and everything to do with the destruction of Western civilization. Whatever the original narrative, people now realize the motives of the anarchists aren’t as righteous as they claim.

In other words, the issue is never the issue. The issue is to destroy America and rebuild it as a Marxist utopia.

Who are these anarchists blaming for everything? Who is "guilty" right now?

Anyone who is white. Or black. Or Hispanic. Or Asian. Or anything else.

Anyone who is conservative (of course). Or liberal. Or moderate. Or independent.

Anyone who is law-abiding and prefers peace and quiet over riots and violence.

Anyone in an objectionable line of work (law enforcement, journalism, faith leaders).

Anyone with a brick-and-mortar business (so much to loot, so little time).

Anyone in a hostile work environment, from corporate environments to academic settings.

Anyone with an online presence.

Anyone with any association (relative, friend, coworker, significant other), no matter how vague or distant, of someone under attack.

Any student who doesn’t fit the SJW mold (some colleges throw conservative students to the wolves).

Anyone who inadvertently wanders into a "no-go" zone in [insert any large Democratic-run city].

In short, nearly everyone. That means no one is safe. No one. You’re the next target.

If your brick-and-mortar business was destroyed and you plan to rebuild, be ready to have it targeted again if you had any involvement with law enforcement while you were looted and burned – even if you’re liberal. When the mob turns, it turns hard.

If you work for a conservative organization, prepare to have your personal information doxxed and your home attacked. (Here’s a horrifying example.) After you’ve fled in terror, leftists will lie through their teeth and claim you were never targeted, no matter how much documentation exists to prove it.

If you’re a black conservative (or even a moderate), you’re particularly at risk from the so-called "tolerant" left. Witness what happened to Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, who has been the recipient of endless threats. Typical example: "Tim Scott, my crosshairs on my rifle are going to be pointed right at your forehead and blow your black (inaudible) dumba** away."

If you're right of center and have an online presence, prepare to be hacked, trolled or banned. It doesn’t matter if your Facebook or Twitter account has a gazillion followers and you’ve never expressed a racist idea in your life. Your online presence can be irrevocably canceled in a heartbeat by the whims of these tech giants. You’ve been warned.

If you work in law enforcement, it’s game-over in many major cities. The result is rampant lawlessness. After New York City's Anti-Crime Police Unit was disbanded under leftist pressure, shootings surged 358% compared to last year. Police – abandoned by politicians – are leaving the profession in droves. Forget calling 911.

Not every leftist believes in violence, however. The "woke" people who are more peaceable will happily destroy your life through internet attacks, slander or firings. How's this for a staggering headline? "Far Left Companies – Pepsi, HP, Doritos, Paypal, Adobe, BMW – Pull Ads from Facebook Until they Ban Conservative Voices and President Trump’s Posts." No really, this isn’t satire. This is America in 2020.

Even liberals are being targeted by these communist agitators. "Currently, the Cultural Marxists are seeking to clean house within their own ranks," notes Brandon Smith. "They are terrorizing long time Democrats and ‘allies’ of the movement into subscribing to ALL the tenets of the new social justice religion. No deviation is allowed; all progressives must declare fealty and signal their virtue and submission or they are systematically targeted and destroyed. It is essentially coercion by cancel culture. … These agendas include a vast array of censorship in social media and the firestorm of cancel culture, threatening anyone who does not agree with the prevailing leftist narrative. People are losing their platforms, their jobs, and their reputations are being dragged through the mud, and the mainstream media is helping to make this happen."

However this divide-and-conquer tactic, while receiving the lion’s share of positive spin from the mainstream media, is forgetting one important thing: Upwards of 90% of Americans aren't impressed. That's conservatives and liberals, moderates and independents. In short, nearly everyone.

"Does anyone seriously think the people want what the left is selling?" inquires NOQ Report. "[L]eftist cancel culture still stalks the night instilling fear in anyone who dares challenge the fascism of the 'social justice warriors.' The facts contradict the media narrative. That is why they are held in little regard. This makes it hard to accept the idea that the people want more of this."

Because the left exists only within its own echo chamber, it seems to believe people want their cities burned, their cultural landmarks desecrated and destroyed, their criminals unstopped, their lives of law and order suspended, their guns confiscated, their churches demolished, their history obliterated, and their wealth redistributed to parasites who "occupy" and destroy whole blocks of cities

"They don't realize that that they've lost the plot because they are in a leftist collective with one voice," continues NOQ Report. "The problem for the left is that they will have a hard time convincing those outside their echo chamber that their contradictory ideas make sense or even have a toehold on sanity."

But that doesn't mean these anarchists will fade away. On the contrary, these Marxists are determined to erase our nation's history – which is what Marxists do before they take over. Don't ever think, "It can't happen here." It can.

But while we wait for the inevitable clash to take place, expect your life to change. Witness this Minneapolis neighborhood that vowed not to call the police over anything. Suddenly – and I mean suddenly – there is a 300-strong homeless encampment in their backyard. How long before the "woke" citizens of this neighborhood grow weary of the drug dealings, prostitution, crime, robberies, rapes and murders?

Remember, the issue is never the issue.

