Jimmy Kimmel announces summer leave amid blackface controversy

(THE HILL) ABC's Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday announced he will be taking the summer off after facing criticism over wearing blackface in a recurring skit he performed while working on "The Man Show" on Comedy Central.

Kimmel, as a co-host of the "The Man Show," performed a recurring skit that included him dressed in blackface as then-NBA star Karl Malone. Videos and photos of the skits on the show, which ran from 1999-2004, have been circulating online recently with calls for Kimmel to apologize.

