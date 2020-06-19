SECTIONS
DiversionsTHE STAR TREATMENT
Print

Jimmy Kimmel announces summer leave amid blackface controversy

'While I'm gone, a cavalcade of very kind and capable people will be filling in for me'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 19, 2020 at 6:20pm
Print

(THE HILL) ABC's Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday announced he will be taking the summer off after facing criticism over wearing blackface in a recurring skit he performed while working on "The Man Show" on Comedy Central.

Kimmel, as a co-host of the "The Man Show," performed a recurring skit that included him dressed in blackface as then-NBA star Karl Malone. Videos and photos of the skits on the show, which ran from 1999-2004, have been circulating online recently with calls for Kimmel to apologize.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×