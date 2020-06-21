John Oliver mocked Trump in 2017 for predicting removal of Washington, Jefferson statues

(FOX NEWS) -- President Trump warned in 2017 that statues of U.S. Founding Fathers such as George Washington and Thomas Jefferson might someday be removed -- three years ahead of attacks on such statues this month.

Back then, "Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver mocked the president for his grim prediction.

“So this week it's Robert E. Lee. I noticed that Stonewall Jackson is coming down,” Trump said at an August 2017 news conference on the protests that year in Charlottsville, Va., that sparked from the plans to remove some Confederate statues.

