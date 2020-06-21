SECTIONS
Diversions Politics U.S.THE STAR TREATMENT
Print

John Oliver mocked Trump in 2017 for predicting removal of Washington, Jefferson statues

'You really have to ask yourself, where does it stop?'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 21, 2020 at 7:27pm
Print

(FOX NEWS) -- President Trump warned in 2017 that statues of U.S. Founding Fathers such as George Washington and Thomas Jefferson might someday be removed -- three years ahead of attacks on such statues this month.

Back then, "Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver mocked the president for his grim prediction.

“So this week it's Robert E. Lee. I noticed that Stonewall Jackson is coming down,” Trump said at an August 2017 news conference on the protests that year in Charlottsville, Va., that sparked from the plans to remove some Confederate statues.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×