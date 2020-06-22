Justin Bieber accused of rape by 2 women, he denies with evidence

(SHOWBIZ411) -- Two young women — going only by first names Danielle and Kadi– over the weekend accused Justin Bieber of rape. They say the assaults took place respectively in 2014 and 2015. In each case they offer scant evidence but some text messages and other vague representations.

Bieber immediately refused and denied all accusations. He wrote: “Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action.”

Bieber also offered a lot of evidence to prove these allegations are based on what he says are lies. He refuted claims concerning where and when the assaults happened.

