Justin Trudeau kneels with protesters during anti-racism rally in Ottawa

(LONDON DAILY MAIL) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended an anti-racism protest on Friday where he took a public knee in solidarity with demonstrators - but not without being reminded of his blackface photos.

Trudeau, 48, wearing a black mask and surrounded by bodyguards, made a surprise appearance on Parliament Hill in Ottawa where he made the gesture used to protest against police brutality and the treatment of black people by police.

While some thanked him for his support, many on social media were quick to point out his history of wearing blackface which emerged in several photos last year.

