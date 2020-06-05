SECTIONS
Diversions
Print

'Karen' strikes again: Cranky woman loses it over toy car

These kids don't have a driver's license!

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 4, 2020 at 8:56pm
Print

(TMZ) Karen has struck again -- this time at a park where a few little kids were taking a Power Wheels toy car for a spin ... and she was ready to pull 'em over.

Check it out ... the old lady -- who one Twitter user hilariously dubbed "grandkaren" -- is upset that the woman watching the children is letting them "drive all over the place."

When the woman says the kids are just playing in their toy vehicle, Karen says she's never seen a car in the park before ... and what really bothers her is that they don't have a driver's license.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×