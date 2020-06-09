SECTIONS
Kentucky governor looks to provide 100% health coverage – for black residents

'We're gonna be putting dollars behind it'

Published June 9, 2020 at 3:15pm
(WAVE) -- FRANKFORT, Ky. -- Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday announced the state will begin working toward correcting racial inequalities in health care coverage, among other areas, across the state.

During his daily updates in Frankfort the last three months, Beshear has been providing a breakdown of the racial makeup of the state’s COVID-19 cases. Throughout the crisis, cases involving black patients have outpaced the state’s black population.

“We are gonna begin an effort to cover 100 percent of our individuals in our black and African-American communities,” the governor said. “We’re gonna be putting dollars behind it.”

