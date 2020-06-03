Leftists would rather see America burn than lose

There are two key factors contributing to the exaggerated response of some of our citizens following the killing of black Minnesota resident George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis on May 25. By this, I am referring to the widespread riots in cities across America that followed Floyd's tragic death.

The first has to do with the powder keg of resentment and outrage upon which blacks have been sitting with regard to race-related police brutality and the apparent indifference of government and the law enforcement community to such occurrences. While both of these phenomena do exist to some extent, there are a host of political considerations that tend to complicate such matters and that militate against the truth being told and justice being done therein.

Part of the problem lies in the fact that much of the antipathy felt by blacks toward police prior to the killing of George Floyd was completely ginned-up. In other words, it was predicated upon fallacious, contrived data and circumstances that were stage-managed to place black communities in a mindset of intolerance toward police. One can readily admit that our nation had a history of institutional racism and police brutality against people of color for a long time, and even concur that the actions taken against Floyd clearly evidenced police brutality, and yet still acknowledge this assertion.

During the administration of Barack Obama, 40 years of progress in the area of civil rights were essentially expunged from the public record. The notion that America remained an institutionally racist nation was dedicatedly advanced by the Obama White House, its surrogates, the press and the entertainment industry. What we're experiencing now is, in a large measure, carryover from that period.

As I've pointed out in this space on more than one occasion, two of the most infamous cases of police brutality against blacks over the last 10 years – those involving Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown – had nothing whatsoever to do with racism or police brutality.

TRENDING: Police: 'Stashes' of bricks staged near protests were 'to be used during a riot'

Martin was shot and killed on Feb. 26, 2012, by George Zimmerman, a Latino community watch member, after the latter was beaten into near-insensibility by Martin. On Aug. 9, 2014, Brown was shot and killed by Darren Wilson, a white Ferguson, Missouri, police officer, after Brown pummeled Wilson and attempted to seize his sidearm. The ensuing investigation – which included the testimony of several black individuals who witnessed the event – unequivocally corroborated Wilson's version of what transpired.

Yet both incidents became emblematic of the perceived institutional racism and system of racist police brutality in America, and this was intentionally driven by the Obama administration, Eric Holder's Justice Department and the establishment press. In fact, Holder even used taxpayer dollars to bankroll activists who demonstrated outside of the courthouse as a jury deliberated Zimmerman's fate during his trial.

In this atmosphere, each and every case of police contact in which a black individual died was categorized as murder by activists and the press, regardless of the circumstances.

To this day, millions believe that Martin and Brown were murdered by white police officers who were never brought to justice, even though one of the alleged perpetrators was neither white nor a police officer. This fallacy has been dutifully propagated by Hollywood in the form of movies and TV offerings in which characters parrot the incendiary, if totally false, far-left talking points concerning the two cases.

This leads us to the second factor contributing to the riots that followed George Floyd's killing: Far-left domestic terrorists. These were so overt in their actions and methods that their involvement in inciting and prolonging the recent riots quickly became apparent.

These groups, such as Antifa, the New Black Panther Party, the Occupy movement and Black Lives Matter, were legitimized, nurtured and emboldened during Barack Obama's tenure in the White House and are currently being advised, supported and subsidized by prominent leftists. It became clear when Obama was president that these groups were ever-ready to mobilize at the first sign of an opportunity to capitalize on race-related tensions, organizing and inciting participants to violence, as well as engaging in violence of their own.

In the current climate, I imagine that President Trump knows he must tread very lightly with regard to the use of force against those who are rioting, lest this is perceived as tacit approval of police brutality against blacks.

The question remains, however, as to what we are going to do about these criminal agencies and those who enable them.

During the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s, there were elements of government that engaged in overreach (constitutionally-speaking) in their pursuit of cases against civil rights groups and leaders whom they perceived as subversive. This is because there were still fascistic and racist elements present in government and the criminal justice system at the time, and because a few of their targets were indeed subversives.

Some of the methods the government employed, however, are precisely what is now required to combat these domestic terror groups. I submit that the Department of Justice and the FBI need to start aggressively targeting these outfits, their benefactors and their co-conspirators in government through counterintelligence programs, surveillance and prosecution, rather than building bogus cases against sitting presidents and innocent citizens for political reasons.

It is clear that the Antifa thugs, their political benefactors and the Swamp Democrats who attempted an utterly transparent coup against a duly elected president are all on the same side, and have many of the same goals. If civil war is not their current objective, they would clearly prefer this to losing.

Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson put it brilliantly in a May 30 op-ed: "When you express an opinion our leaders don't like, they call it violence. When criminals commit acts of actual violence, they call it speech."

How many times do we have to hear elected Democrats speak in glowing tones of Antifa's efforts to advance their agenda through "peaceful free speech" before their strategy becomes apparent? Antifa is to Beltway Democrats as the Irish Republican Army was to Sinn Fein, and what al-Qaida is to radical Islam. What the latter groups cannot do through subterfuge, respectively, the former will accomplish through violence.

If we're simply going to cede power to criminals – whether in high or low places – and resign ourselves to living in a lawless nation, then we cease to be America. And if that is our intention, we may as well let the nation burn.