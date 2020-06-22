'Lockdown Queen' Whitmer wants Trump to bail out her state from COVID damage

Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer banned the in-person sale of seeds during the coronavirus pandemic because they were deemed non-essential. She also required home supply stories to close sections, such as flooring, for the same reason.

She restricted doctors from prescribing the lifesaving drugs hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin for COVID-19 patients. She sent coronavirus patients to nursing homes, and she banned the use of motorboats and jet skis while allowing canoes and sailboats.

Last week, she marched with Black Lives Matter while Michigan was still under a coronavirus lockdown order.

Now she wants a bailout from the nation's taxpayers to fix the damage to her state from the pandemic and her response to it.

She held a press conference to explain the state's needs, reported WILX in Lansing, Michigan.

"She said the state has more than $436 million fighting COVID-19 in the past 10 weeks, which is money the state wasn't planning on spending when the budget was set a year ago, on top of the $3 billion the state has already lost in tax revenue," the report said.

"The governor said there is no way to cut spending enough to fill the estimated $6 billion hole over the next two years."

So she wants the federal government to bail her out.

"Under the current federal Cares Act, states can't use federal aid money to pay for things that were in the budget before the pandemic started," the report said.

"Our enemy now is not one another, our enemy is a virus called COVID-19," the governor said. "We can't do it on our own."

She said she's taken a 10% pay cut, but she wants help so she can fund education programs, law enforcement, first responders, the unemployed and vaccine research.

Whitmer also wants money for the Futures for Frontliners program, which allows people who work in hospitals, nursing homes and the like to get training from colleges.

She faced criticism last month when her husband reportedly dropped her name to get the family boat in the water before Memorial Day amid her coronavirus lockdown.

The Gateway Pundit blog noted she encouraged left-wing protests in the streets while insisting small businesses and churches remain closed because of the coronavirus.

Earlier this month, she joined the radical call to "defund the police."