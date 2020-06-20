Manhattan U.S. attorney refuses to resign despite DOJ ouster

(THE HILL) The Justice Department abruptly announced late Friday night that it would replace the U.S. attorney in Manhattan who oversaw probes into several allies of President Trump, though the federal prosecutor said he had no plans to resign.

The Justice Department said in a press release that it is replacing Geoffrey Berman, the powerful prosecutor for the Southern District of New York whose office ran the probe that sent Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen to prison and is investigating the president's current personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.

"I thank Geoffrey Berman, who is stepping down after two-and-a-half years of service as United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York. With tenacity and savvy, Geoff has done an excellent job leading one of our nation’s most significant U.S. Attorney’s Offices, achieving many successes on consequential civil and criminal matters," said Attorney General William Barr.

Read the full story ›