(FOX NEWS) -- Urine trouble.

In an incident that redefines “sleeping it off,” a Chinese man’s bladder burst when he unknowingly held his pee in for 18 hours after binging on booze.

The 40-year-old man, identified only as Mr. Hu, reportedly fell asleep — ahem, passed out? — after downing 10 bottles of beer during a heavy drinking session the night prior — without heeding nature’s call once, reports Zhuji Daily.

