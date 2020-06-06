SECTIONS
Massive law enforcement show of force for D.C. demonstration

White House fencing extended – nationwide protests gather steam

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 6, 2020 at 3:34pm
(FOX NEWS) The nation's capital is bracing for its largest day of protests yet, with thousands of people expected to march Saturday against police brutality as the nation continues to mourn the death of George Floyd.

Black Lives Matter organizers were hoping to draw a million protesters.

Authorities have expanded the fenced security perimeter around the White House, which now extends to the outskirts of a park complex known as the Ellipse, near the National Mall.

