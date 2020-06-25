SECTIONS
Massive Sahara desert dust plume reaches U.S.

'This is the most significant event in the past 50 years'

Published June 24, 2020 at 10:10pm
(CBS NEWS) -- A massive plume of dust from the Sahara desert in northern Africa has been traversing the atmosphere, thousands of feet above the tropical Atlantic Ocean, and is now cloaking the Caribbean and closing in on the southeastern United States.

While summer dust plumes are a common occurrence, this appears to be one of the most extreme in recent memory. It's so large it has been nicknamed the Gorilla Dust Cloud.

"This is the most significant event in the past 50 years. Conditions are dangerous in many Caribbean islands," Pablo Méndez Lázaro, from the University of Puerto Rico's School of Public Health, told the Associated Press.

Read the full story ›

