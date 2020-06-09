McConnell blasts D.C. mayor for restricting church, but allowing protests

(ROLL CALL) -- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday went on the attack against Democrats using a familiar and comfortable ground for him, the First Amendment.

“I have no criticism for the millions of Americans who peacefully demonstrated in recent days. Their cause is beyond righteous,” the Kentucky Republican said on the Senate floor. “It is the inconsistency from leaders that has been baffling,” he added, singling out Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser for what he says is selectively allowing racial justice protests but not church services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

McConnell argued that restrictions on religious ceremonies are not consistent with allowing rallies and protests against police brutality in response to the death of George Floyd.

