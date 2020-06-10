SECTIONS
FAITH UNDER FIRE
McEnany: 'Absolute double standard' that churches still can't gather despite large protests

'People should be allowed to worship. We have a First Amendment in this country'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 10, 2020 at 5:34pm
(FOX NEWS) -- White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Wednesday there is an “absolute double standard” because churches across the country are still facing coronavirus restrictions preventing them from holding services, while demonstrators have been able to pack together in large protests with little social distancing.

“There are absolutely double standards that we’ve seen,” McEnany said.

She added: “People should be allowed to worship. We have a First Amendment in this country. There’s a way to safely do it.”

