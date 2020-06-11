Medal of Honor recipient attacks left's 'lies about race'

Editor's note: Maj. Gen. Patrick Henry Brady was awarded the United States military's highest decoration, the Medal of Honor, and is former president of the Medal of Honor Society.

I recently lost three dear friends. All served their country honorably, even spectacularly, before and after their service. They had beautiful families and died normal deaths. Despite the fact that all three were Medal of Honor recipients, none received the adulation and elaborate funeral recently gifted to ex-convict George Floyd. There will be no streets renamed for them.

Why the disparity? The simple answer is that the three Medal of Honor heroes represented only three votes. George Floyd, by no measure a hero, represented a minority voting population whose overwhelming support is absolutely essential to the left in order to win any presidential election. Losing that vote threatens the abortion industry, the swamp, the media – indeed the entire socialist/communist agenda of the left.

President Trump has done more in three years for minorities than the left has done ever. Trump may already have more than 20% support among blacks, and therefore, to the left, he must be portrayed as a racist and destroyed – never mind the damage it does to minorities or America itself.

The left's greatest nightmare is that blacks come to realize the root cause of the problems they face in today's America is the Democratic Party, a party founded on slavery, bigotry and exploitation.

Tragically, too much of America is not "woke" to the truth about their nation. As is so often the case, the left-wing media have flooded our people with lies. But the truth is: There is no such thing as "institutional racism" in America, period. The police are not racists, and widespread police brutality is a myth. Of course there are police who are racists, black and white; and of course there are police who are brutal, black and white. But I would bet that in both cases, percentage-wise, it's less than exists in the general population.

Too many of the "protesters" could not care less about George Floyd. They are in it for the loot or a selfie. Those in the media who glamorize the looters and rioters are simply after Trump. How dare he tell America that a dishonest media is the enemy of the people. After all, they believe, their job is not to tell us the truth about ourselves; it is to tell us what to say and how to think – and threaten us if we do not comply.

Why the uproar, even on the right? The simple answer is cowardice – cowardly politicians, pundits and corporations. A typical opening comment by a political or media coward is to go on and on endlessly glamorizing George Floyd and demonizing the bad cop who killed him. This cowering before the radicals, especially by corporations, is simply the latest form of the old protection racket. They know it is dangerous to upset the radical left. We saw the same conduct with the radical Muslims – be sure not to criticize or offend anyone. Say the "wrong" thing – or fail to endlessly repeat the "right" thing – and the media will try to destroy you as racist.

Journalism is not only long dead on the left, but it is dying among the cowards on the right, where we see conservatives preening their legal acumen by agonizing over the degree of murder the cop is guilty of. Yet these same people were recently screaming for a presumption of innocence in other cases. How about we let the jury decide?

So, what should we do about the tragic death of Mr. Floyd? Ensure that justice is served – and get on with the real tragedy of the disintegrating black family and black-on-black deaths, in Chicago for example. We should not celebrate or enrich Black Lives Matter, which has openly advocated killing cops. Black Lives Matter may be the most racist, bigoted and fascist cabal in America. The real problem hurting blacks in America is that the Democratic Party has been a chain around their communities for years. Democrats' lack of leadership during the pandemic and the subsequent riots is astonishing, and it has harmed minorities.

Although George Floyd did not deserve to die as he did, neither does he deserve to be held up as an example for black youth as to how to live their lives. If anything, he is an example of how not to live your life. He may have turned a life of crime and imprisonment around, as has been said, but if he was indeed on drugs when he died, that turnaround is unlikely. We pray for the repose of his soul, and that young people, once told the truth about Floyd, will be inspired not to live as he did.

We are told the definition of insanity is to do the same thing over and over and expect a different outcome. The one sure way for minority communities in America to get a better outcome is to unshackle themselves from the Democrats and vote Republican.