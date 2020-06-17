SECTIONS
Medical school sorry for 'I can't breathe' question on quiz

'Insensitive and upsetting'

Published June 17, 2020 at 1:20pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Before “I can’t breathe” became the rallying cry of the Black Lives Matter movement, the phrase was simply a direct way for patients to tell medical personnel that they couldn’t breathe.

Medical patients may want to find a new way to convey their pulmonary distress, lest they be accused of triggering someone.

The Indiana University School of Medicine apologized to students for a question on a cardiovascular exam that included the phrase “I can’t breath[e],” according to screenshots of the question (above) and message to seniors in “All Sections” (below) that were forwarded to The College Fix. The question reads:

Read the full story ›

