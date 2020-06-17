SECTIONS
Megapastor sorry for saying white people don't recognize 'blessing of slavery'

Also suggested using phrase 'white blessing' instead of 'white privilege'

June 17, 2020
(DAILY MAIL) -- The leading pastor of a popular Atlanta megachurch has apologized for his 'horrible choice of words' after he said white people don't recognize the 'blessing' of slavery and suggested using the phrase 'white blessing' instead of 'white privilege.'

Louie Giglio, the pastor of Passion City Church, made the comments during an online church service featuring black Christian rapper Lecrae and Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy on Sunday.

The three had hosted an 'open and honest conversation' around race and Christianity, amid the recent reckoning over racial injustice and police brutality in America.

