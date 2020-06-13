SECTIONS
Diversions PoliticsTHE STAR TREATMENT
Print

Michael Moore begs Dems: Don't underestimate white male Trump supporter's 'rage,' 'emotion'

'Do not sell this man short. He has pulled off so many things, so many times'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 13, 2020 at 4:28pm
Print

(BREITBART) Friday on MSNBC, liberal documentary filmmaker Michael Moore begged Democrats not to underestimate that President Donald Trump’s voters are white men in “rage.”

Moore said, “Never take Trump for granted. If anybody is sitting at home thinking ‘Oh, man, we’ve got this one in the bag. Whoa, did you hear him today? He said he’s done more for black people than Abraham Lincoln. Whoa! We’re going to win,’ No. No. I’m telling you. I’m warning you, and I’m begging you, please, do not sell this man short. He has pulled off so many things, so many times.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×