Michael Strahan addresses ABC News exec on administrative leave for 'racist remarks'

(FOX NEWS) -- "Good Morning America" co-host Michael Strahan on Monday addressed the controversy that rocked ABC News over the weekend, resulting in the administrative leave of top executive Barbara Fedida.

“Over the weekend, an article came out in the Huffington Post about ABC News senior vice president of talent and business affairs Barbara Fedida. The story, citing unnamed sources, alleged that Fedida said derogatory things about members of the staff, including an alleged racist comment about our colleague Robin Roberts,” Strahan said, referring to a report from Huffington Post's Yashar Ali, which laid out damning accusations of Fedida and her treatment of black journalists at the network.

Strahan, who provided the facts but didn’t offer a personal opinion on the situation, then read a statement from ABC News and a statement Fedida provided the network.

