SECTIONS
Politics U.S.
Print

Michigan anti-lockdown protesters reportedly had phone data tracked – Floyd protesters did not

Democrat congressional candidate directs group spying on movements

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 4, 2020 at 9:14pm
Print

(BIZPAC REVIEW) Phone data from about 400 activists in Michigan’s capital who protested coronavirus-related government orders was reportedly collected by a progressive advocacy group, but the same group has not collected similar data on George Floyd protesters.

The Committee to Protect Medicare and Affordable Care, under the direction of former Democratic congressional candidate Dr. Rob Davidson, used cell phone data generated by an application called VoteMap to track the movements of the rally’s attendees after they departed from the capital, according to The Detroit News.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×