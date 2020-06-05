Minneapolis city council seriously weighing disbanding police

(THE BLAZE) Several Minneapolis council members are reportedly considering altogether "disbanding" the city's police department in the wake of George Floyd's death and the subsequent protests and riots that have erupted across the country in recent days.

"I don't know yet, though several of us on the council are working on finding out, what it would take to disband the [Minneapolis Police Department] and start fresh with a community-oriented, non-violent public safety and outreach capacity," said Steve Fletcher, a council member who represents the city's Ward 3, which covers parts of downtown, on Twitter.

