Minneapolis mayor begs for bailout after allowing rioters to burn and loot city for days

(INFOWARS) Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) is asking for federal assistance to rebuild the city after he had enabled rioters to sack hundreds of businesses unimpeded for days.

Frey had ordered the police to abandon the 3rd precinct station, allowing rioters to burn the facility, as well as refusing to call in the National Guard after the protests devolved into violent bedlam following the death of George Floyd.

“We will do everything we can as we shift to recovery mode,” Frey told The Star Tribune earlier this week. “We’re recovering from crises sandwiched on top of each other, from COVID-19 to the police killing and then the looting which took place afterward.”

