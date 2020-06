(FOX NEWS) A statue of Britain's most renowned leader Winston Churchill has been vandalized in London as protesters turned out to speak against racism.

The vandalism came on the anniversary of D-Day when allied forces -- partially led by Churchill -- stormed the beaches of Normandy during World War II.

Footage online showed the bottom of the statue bearing neon green graffiti that read "ACAB," which stands for "all cops are b-------."

