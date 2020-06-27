SECTIONS
Mississippi House votes to change design of state flag

Bill requires 2/3 majority to become law

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 27, 2020 at 4:01pm
(WJTV) The Mississippi House of Representatives voted Saturday afternoon to remove the Confederate battle emblem from the state flag.

According to the resolution created by the Rules Committee, a commission will be formed to establish a flag that does not include the Confederate emblem.

The commission is responsible for developing new designs ideas. One replacement design that will be included on the ballot is the phrase “In God We Trust.”

Mississippi voters will have the choice to accept or decline the new state flag in November 2020.

