Too much strenuous exercise may SHORTEN your lifespan

(STUDY FINDS) -- TOKYO — Maintaining a regular exercise schedule is usually among the first suggestions offered whenever anyone is looking to get in better shape and feel healthier. But, at what point does too much exercise become unhealthy? Perhaps it depends on how hard you push yourself. A surprising new study out of Japan concludes that daily strenuous activity might actually shorten, not prolong, one’s lifespan.

Researchers from the Tokyo Institute of Technology analyzed a group of Kabuki actors for this study. Kabuki is a classical Japanese performance art characterized by quick and constant movement. The study’s authors were shocked to see that Kabuki actors had shorter lifespans compared to people with more sedentary lifestyles.

So, while people who have jobs and occupations that require constant movement and activity may assume they’re keeping themselves healthy, that may not be the case after all.

