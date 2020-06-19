Mueller, DOJ sued for naming businessman in collusion report

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- A Georgian American businessman is suing Robert Mueller for defamation over his inclusion in the former special counsel's report on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Giorgi Rtskhiladze, who emigrated from Georgia to the United States in 1991 just before the fall of the Soviet Union, filed his 26-page lawsuit against Mueller and the Justice Department, claiming that “apparent pressure on the special prosecutors to find Russian collusion with the Trump campaign — which they concluded did not occur — appears to have led them nevertheless to create a counterfactual and wildly speculative footnote that leads the reader to believe there was collusion — but at plaintiff’s expense.”

Rtskhiladze’s legal team pointed to Footnote 112 of Volume II of Mueller's report, which selectively quoted some October 2016 texts between the Georgian American and President Trump’s now-former personal lawyer Michael Cohen. In the footnote, Mueller’s team said Rtskhiladze texted Cohen: “Stopped flow of tapes from Russia but not sure if there’s anything else.”

