Muhammad Ali's son says he would've hated 'racist' Black Lives Matters

'God loves everyone — he never singled anyone out. Killing is wrong no matter who it is'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 20, 2020 at 2:35pm
(NEW YORK POST) On the fourth anniversary of his death, Muhammad Ali’s only biological son says that his father would be against Black Lives Matter, calling the movement “racist” and the protesters “devils.”

The legendary boxer and activist stood up against racism throughout his life, but Muhammad Ali Jr. says his dad would have been sickened by how the protests have turned to violence and looting after the death of George Floyd.

“Don’t bust up s–t, don’t trash the place,” he told The Post. “You can peacefully protest.

