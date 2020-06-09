Murder toll in Chicago's war zone hits 25 in one weekend

Chicago long has been known as a city violent with crime.

Hundreds of murders have occurred already this year. Whites are victims. And Asians. And blacks. And Hispanics. And many whose race is not known.

Men and women. Of all ages.

But during a recent weekend, even those hardened to the flood of death were shocked.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that by its own statistics 25 people in the city were killed, and another 85 were wounded by gunfire. The 18 deaths on Sunday, May 31, made it the single most violent day in Chicago in 60 years, officials said.

"We've never seen anything like it, at all," said Max Kapustin, of the University of Chicago Crime Lab.

The newspaper cited some of the victims: A hardworking father, a West Side high school student, a man killed amid South Side looting at a cellphone store, a college freshman who hoped to become a correctional officer.

"In a city with an international reputation for crime — where 900 murders per year were common in the early 1990s — it was the most violent weekend in Chicago’s modern history, stretching police resources that were already thin because of protests and looting," the Sun-Times said.

Rev. Michael Pfleger, who has crusaded for years against gun violence, said it appeared that it was "open season" since no police appeared at trouble spots.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot revealed emergency services centers got 65,000 calls for help that day, about 50,000 more than a usual day.

"Pfleger noted the systemic problems that have plagued minority communities for decades — like joblessness, food insecurity and a lack of housing — were already heightened by the COVID-19 outbreak, which he said 'made a bad situation worse,'" the report said.

Pfleger called it a "time bomb."

Fox News said the "dubious milestone" happened while the city was "roiled" by more protests and riots over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Chicago’s next most violent day was Aug. 4, 1991, when there were 13 murders.

The New York Post explained that police officials had canceled time off for all officers because of the "increased violent and criminal activity."