Navy reportedly upholds firing of Captain Brett Crozier

(MEDIAITE) You may remember two months ago how Captain Brett Crozier was fired after sounding the alarm about the coronavirus spreading on the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

Then-Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly sent out a widely-panned message defending that decision to the ship’s crew — a message he subsequently apologized for before he ended up resigning.

In late April, there was talk that top Navy officials recommended Crozier be reinstated.

But according to multiple reports Friday, the Navy has upheld Crozier’s firing.

